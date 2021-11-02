DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $350.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

