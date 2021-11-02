Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Shares of TIPT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiptree stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

