iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.