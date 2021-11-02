T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.