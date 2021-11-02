166,479 Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 72.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

