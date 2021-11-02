Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.