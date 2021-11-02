Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $454.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $465.76. The company has a market capitalization of $428.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

