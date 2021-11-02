Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

