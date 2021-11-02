Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

