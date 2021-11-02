Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Blue Pool Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 15,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 450,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 14,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,875.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,832.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,633.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.03 and a 1 year high of $2,982.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $491,910,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

