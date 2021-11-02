The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Down to $34.86

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.52. The Andersons shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

