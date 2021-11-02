TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.30. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 39,189 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

