Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Premier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.560-$2.660 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.