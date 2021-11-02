iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.68. iQIYI shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 55,330 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.