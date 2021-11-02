Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down to $30.54

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.54, but opened at $28.78. Arconic shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 12,438 shares changing hands.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

