Sether (SETH) Price Hits $0.0351 on Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sether has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Sether has a total market capitalization of $707,036.87 and $2,769.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sether Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

