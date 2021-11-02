Celo Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $118.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 118,025,202 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.