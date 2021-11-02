Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases By 25.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PRRFY stock remained flat at $$7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.54.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.