The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $90,377,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $24,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $27,910,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $19,271,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.50. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

