Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,835 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $41,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

AIZ opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

