Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 204.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Churchill Downs worth $35,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

