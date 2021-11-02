Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$52.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Shares of KL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 30,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

