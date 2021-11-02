Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$52.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.
Shares of KL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 30,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.