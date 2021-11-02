Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €270.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €270.00 ($317.65) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €282.96 ($332.90).

Shares of LIN stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) on Tuesday, hitting €279.30 ($328.59). 531,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Linde has a 12 month low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a 12 month high of €278.65 ($327.82). The stock has a market cap of $144.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €264.11 and a 200 day moving average of €253.02.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

