Evercore ISI Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $168.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.72.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.05. The company had a trading volume of 110,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

