Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addus HomeCare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Addus HomeCare worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.