Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01.
In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
