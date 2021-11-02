GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,368. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

