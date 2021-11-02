Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEED. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.80.

WEED stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.02. The company had a trading volume of 478,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$15.43 and a 52 week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

