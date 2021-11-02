Marlin Market Cap Tops $66.48 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $66.48 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00080799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,358.85 or 0.99805612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.38 or 0.07029336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.