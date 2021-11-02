PlotX Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. PlotX has a market cap of $3.34 million and $111,319.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00219441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

