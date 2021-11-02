PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires Shares of 708,927 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 708,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,208,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.40% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,981. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.