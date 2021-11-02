Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ATHA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

