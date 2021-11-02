Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is Peconic Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 7.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned 3.16% of Dycom Industries worth $72,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.