Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTLA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.98. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

