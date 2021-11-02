Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

