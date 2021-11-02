Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.740 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

NYSE UAA traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 871,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

