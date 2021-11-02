Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have outperformed the industry. Solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and share buybacks might be beneficial in the quarters ahead. In third-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 125.68%, while decreasing 35.3% year over year. For the rest of 2021, supply-chain issues, logistics woes, shipping delays and protracted shipping timeframes are expected to hurt results. Revenues are predicted to be $1.555-$1.590 billion compared with the previously stated $1.55-$1.62 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.15-$1.74 per share, down from $2.25-$3.15 mentioned earlier. Also, tariff-related costs are expected to adversely impact $42-$43 million on gross profit for 2021.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,966. iRobot has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

