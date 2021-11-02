Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $112.00 at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $20,478,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $10,870,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

