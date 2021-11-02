Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 843,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.37.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

