Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 843,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

