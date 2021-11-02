Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 374.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

