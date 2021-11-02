Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,306.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,990 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,913 shares of company stock worth $102,167,985. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

