Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.94 ($75.22).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) on Tuesday, hitting €54.42 ($64.02). 1,470,386 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

