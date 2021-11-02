REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, REPO has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00080799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,358.85 or 0.99805612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.38 or 0.07029336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

