Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.