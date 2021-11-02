$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.16. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,363.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 87.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

