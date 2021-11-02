Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186,995 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $379,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,040. The company has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.