Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.49% of Greene County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCBC opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

