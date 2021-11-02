Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.17 Million in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.49% of Greene County Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

