The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

