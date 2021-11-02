Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

NBIX opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

